Crosses removed from New Mexico college after national group complains

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Crosses that used to adorn the walls at a New Mexico college have been removed after a national group complained.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation was notified earlier in the month New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs was displaying crosses in public spaces.

The crosses were hanging above a reception area and on a desk.

The group says the crosses were visible to anyone and were an “unconstitutional endorsement of religion.”

A letter was sent to the college asking they be removed.

College President Kelvin Sharp responded, saying the violation had been addressed and the crosses were taken down.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps