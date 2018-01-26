City, firefighters union settle long-standing pay dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque will soon be dishing out millions of dollars to the firefighter union, ultimately ending pay raise disputes that date back to 2011

To resolve this long-standing dispute, the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 244 have agreed to a no-fault, no-admission settlement resulting in a one-time payment of $8 million.

Back in 2008 the city and the union signed a multi-year collective bargaining agreement for annual wage increases.

The agreement was signed into effect July 1 during the Martin Chavez administration.

The agreement would expire on June 30, 2011.

For the first two years of the agreement, city council allotted the funds needed to pay the wage increases each year.

However, during Richard Berry’s administration and the last year of the agreement, the city did not have enough money for the 6 percent wage increase.

Instead, it executed a citywide wage reduction due to a massive budget shortfall that lead to a nearly 2.5 percent hit to firefighter wages.

Now, it appears that Mayor Tim Keller’s administration must complete the settlement process.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, IAFF members will vote to accept the settlement in the next week.

