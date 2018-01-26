Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

High winds and Fire danger are ahead for northern and eastern New Mexico today. A dry, cold front is moving through New Mexico this afternoon. This front will keep the winds going and elevate the fire danger across the east through this evening. So you cannot do any outdoor burning in the windy and dry conditions today. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be falling back to seasonably chilly temperatures. The cold front will move east of the region by tomorrow. In the cold front’s wake, temperature will stay chilly for the start of the weekend, but there will be less wind tomorrow afternoon.

An area of high pressure will then build over New Mexico by Sunday. This high pressure system will continue to keep the state dry and allow temperatures to become unseasonably mild once again for Sunday and into early next week. There’s no significant moisture expected anywhere in New Mexico for at least the next 7 days.