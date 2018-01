ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is training one of its most dangerous creatures.

Zookeepers are target-training the zoo’s saltwater crocodile for safety reasons.

The crocodile must gently touch a bulb to receive a food reward, and when he does it correctly they blow a whistle to mark the positive behavior.

This behavior encouragement could enable trainers to take blood samples from the animal’s tail in a safe manner.

