Albuquerque Police issue Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for your help finding a man who is deemed missing and in need of medication.

Police say Jose Mendoza-Lopez, 63, was brought to Albuquerque on Tuesday to live with his son after being diagnosed with congestive heart disease and needs his medication.

Mendoza-Lopez was last seen by his family Thursday.

Police say he easily gets confused and still believes he is in San Diego, California.

They say he left with his walker and uses it to get around.

Mendoza-Lopez is 5-foot-5, has brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

If you see him you are asked to contact Detective Lorenzo Apodaca at 505-659-7258

