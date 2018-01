ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the release of a popular music video, an Albuquerque native is back in the spotlight. This time, with a new single.

Eldorado High School graduate Alex Stern released her newest single “Dreamin” Friday on Spotify and Apple Music.

Stern says her “creative vision as an artist and songwriter will forever be inspired by her New Mexican roots.”

The artist says she’s proud to represent the Land of Enchantment in Nashville.

