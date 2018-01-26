Alamosa Elementary recognized for its dual language program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KQRE)- Alamosa Elementary School will be recognized on Friday at the state legislature for its success with its bilingual education program.

School leaders will be given the Multicultural Education Program Recognition Award by the Secretary of Education.

Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s because they’ve taken steps to help students succeed.

Over the past three years, the school hired more bilingual teachers to have one at every grade level.

Officials say that helped the school to the align its dual education program with the kids speaking 80 to 90 percent Spanish in kindergarten to 50 percent Spanish and 50 percent English by 5th grade.

School officials also credit its success to a collaborative effort that goes beyond the classroom.

“Making sure that we have bilingual teachers at the school, working with families and community to build relationships, and aligning our curriculum to ensure that kids are receiving a great education K through 5,” said Ana Lopez, bilingual teacher.

The recognition will happen Friday at 1 p.m.

