A STEM conference gears up to help young girls face the challenges of the 21st century

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A STEM conference will take place to motivate girls to become creative and innovative thinkers ready to face the challenges of the 21st century.

The Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) event is a half-day conference for girls in grades fifth to ninth. This event will have workshops that include hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). At the conference, girls will get a chance to meet STEM role models and learn more about careers in those fields. Their ultimate goal is to motivate girls to become innovative and creative thinkers ready to meet 21st Century challenges.

The conference is planned and run solely by volunteers. The non-profit organization, NM Network for Women in Science and Engineering, hosts EYH conferences not only in Albuquerque but also in Santa Fe, Silver City and Las Cruces. Last year there were 250 participants and this year, organizers are hoping to host 275. There is still plenty of room for more students to register.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dane Smith Hall on the UNM Main Campus.

The price is $15 per participant and scholarships are available.

For more information, visit their website.