Woman connected to teen’s death, caught smuggling drugs into jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Marissa Sepulveda pleaded guilty to her part in the death of an 18-year-old girl. Then she asked the judge for favors. Now she’s in trouble again, for what she tried to bring into jail.

Metropolitan Detention Center jail security said Sepulveda was turning herself in last week because of a court order. They said she was smuggling in drugs in all different places of her body.

“Currently she is being held on another case, so since Ms. Sepulveda is not being released on that case, I will release her on this case,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

Security at the jail said last week they found drugs in her bra, and she had also stuffed pills and Suboxone in her genital area.

Now she’s not going anywhere. She pleaded guilty to drug charges and conspiracy for her involvement in the death of 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia.

Police said Garcia was an innocent bystander when Sepulveda ordered the hit on someone in the south valley that had marijuana.

Three other people, in addition to Sepulveda, were charged for Garcia’s death.

Last Halloween, Sepulveda asked a judge to extend her curfew so she could stay out trick-or-treating with her kids. A judge denied that request.

Sepulveda asked a judge to postpone her sentencing for 90 days because she said the state prison system could keep track of new medication she was on.

The judge postponed sentencing until March but ordered her to MDC in the meantime. She was reporting to MDC when guards say they found the thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps