UNM professor’s stance on immigration policy makes headlines

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Fox News is targeting a University of New Mexico professor for putting her stance on immigration reform in a syllabus.

“In it she promises, quote, ‘I will not disclose the immigration status of any student who shares this information with me unless required by a warrant,'” the Fox and Friends anchor is heard saying during a show.

According to the clip, English Composition Professor Brenna Gomez has a “Clean Dream Act Now” section in her class syllabus where she pledges to protect her illegal immigrant students.

She’s listed on the university website as a part-time employee.

Hundreds of responses to the story rolled in with one person saying she’s breaking the law by not reporting undocumented immigrants.

Students at UNM had their own opinions.

“If I were an undocumented student here, I wouldn’t want anyone releasing my information,” Alessandra Candelaria said.

“I do support the stance but I kind of am uncomfortable with, like, talking about it in classes and putting it in the syllabus,” Taskeen Naz said.

Last September, UNM instituted an Undocu-Task Force to determine long term support and resources for its undocumented students.

UNM said it wants to reaffirm its continued solidarity for these students and their families and that the school doesn’t have a problem with the professor posting this on her syllabus.

Her actions are in the spotlight about a week after a federal judge blocked the rescission of DACA, something the Trump administration plans to appeal.

