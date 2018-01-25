State lawmaker pushes for alerts for all missing children

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— A state lawmaker wants to do more to aid in the search for missing children.

A bill introduced by State Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert would require law enforcement to issue a missing minor advisory any time a child is reported missing.

This would apply to any child under the age of 16 and under any circumstance, whether they are taken by force or are a runaway.

An alert would then be sent to the media and all cell phone customers.

Albuquerque police say they receive an average of five to six missing children reports a day.

Currently, authorities don’t put out an advisory to the public unless the suspected child is in danger.

