Some New Mexico children knocked off Medicaid after glitch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some children who were part of New Mexico’s foster care system or were adopted out of it lost Medicaid coverage due to what state officials described as “several glitches.”

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department and the state Human Services Department issued a joint statement attributing the inadvertent loss of coverage for some to errors related to the implementation of a new computer system, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The state has found that at least 15 children were improperly labeled ineligible for Medicaid due to the glitches, a Human Services spokeswoman said. The two agencies are looking into issue.

The Children, Youth and Families Department will send 4,000 letters this week to foster and adoptive families to alert them to the issue, the agency said.

For people who lost Medicaid due to the glitches, the agency said their coverage will be restored and applied retroactively after the issue is fixed.

At least some of the problems that caused the lapsed coverage were linked to the state’s Automated System and Program Eligibility Network, the agency said.