SIPAPU, N.M. (KRQE) – Sipapu Ski Resort just welcomed a new search and rescue dog.

Lizi is a 9-year-old female Border Collie who used to do search and rescue in Yosemite National Park.

She is certified and trained to find people who are injured or missing. While working, she frequently rides a snowmobile around the mountain with her handler.

Lizi can also rappel from chairlifts and even from helicopters in back-country search situations.

