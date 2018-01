ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still looking for a man who stole a car with a 96-year-old woman inside.

It happened Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station at Lomas and San Pedro.

Police say the woman’s niece left her in the car while she ran inside the store. That’s when a man jumped in the car and took off.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the thief pushed the woman out near San Pedro Drive and Mountain Road.

She was not seriously injured.

