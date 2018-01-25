‘Please don’t park here’ A business owner’s plea to illegal parkers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of Nob Hill Music, near Central and Carlisle, is fed up with drivers parking illegally outside his store.

“Our stores are being pretty impacted financially by the ART project so we don’t need extra help to get our businesses down by using our loading zone,” said Steve Schroeder, owner of Nob Hill Music.

Schroeder says about 10 drivers a day park in the loading zone outside his store and stay there for much longer than the allotted 20 minutes.

“There are no problems with the customers. It’s people who aren’t customers that come and they go to the movies and they’re gone for an hour and a half,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says the drivers taking up the loading zone prevent people from going into the stores that rely on it.

“When I found this place and I saw it was a parking zone, I knew I had a better chance to be able to stay in business because people can deliver stuff and take things out,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says he took his problems to the City of Albuquerque’s Parking Department but they weren’t very helpful.

“He said, ‘Well, I have to sit here and wait for 20 minutes. I can’t give them a ticket until I see that they’ve been there more than 20 minutes,'” said Schroeder.

Now, Schroeder is trying to solve the problem himself by confronting people who park in the loading zone.

“If I happen to notice somebody parks here and they start for across the street, I ask them, ‘How long are you going to be?'” said Schroeder. “I say, ‘Well this is a loading zone. Would you please find another place?'”

As you can imagine, most people’s responses are not kind.

“A lot of times we’re told to stick it,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder has also tried to use orange cones to alert drivers to the green curb.

“It’s a lot of frustration,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says he’s doing what he can to help his business and those around him, but he can only do so much without drivers following the law.

“These entitled people can take a 10 to 15 percent cut in their income but we can’t,” said Schroeder.

