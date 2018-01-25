Patients’ information at risk after dentist’s hard drive is stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Patients of an Albuquerque dentist may have had their information compromised after an external hard drive is stolen.

Doctor Zachary Adkins’ external hard drive was stolen in November and contains patients’ sensitive information.

The drive held information such as patients’ names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and social security numbers.

All of the data is protected by the office program “Dentrix”, meaning that only someone with that software can access the information.

However, since Doctor Adkins has not found the stolen hard drive, he is unsure if the person who stole it has access to the patient information.

No financial data, such as credit cards or bank accounts, have been compromised as the office does not keep those figures on file.

An information page and hotline has been provided by Dr. Adkins for those who think they may have been affected.

