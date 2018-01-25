Outdoor Adventuring is enhanced by free “Explorer Backpacks”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outdoor Adventuring is enhanced with “Explorer Backpacks” courtesy of the Open Space Visitor Center.

Children and children at heart are encouraged to stop by the City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Visitor Center to check out an Open Space Explorer Pack and experience the natural wonders the area has to offer.

The City’s Open Space Division and REI are sponsoring the Explorer Pack project, which strives to get families outside and in nature to learn about plants, animals, and cultural resources found within the lands the City of Albuquerque Open Space Division serves to protect.

Visitors will be able to check out a backpack from the Open Space Visitor Center front desk and use the materials within to have a unique adventure. Each backpack is filled with exciting self-guided activities with themes including local flora, fauna, and culture. They can enjoy wildlife viewing areas, wetland and Bosque habitats, indoor and outdoor art displays, wildlife fields, archeology exhibits, interpretive gardens, and more.

Open Space Visitor’s Center at 6500 Coors Blvd. NW

Open: Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Packs need to be returned by 4:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free (A valid ID is required to check out the packs)

For more information, visit the Open Space website.