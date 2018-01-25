New Mexico basketball player overcomes adversity to inspire teammates

ELIDA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico basketball player’s story is inspiring others. Instead of focusing on what he can’t do, he’s determined to accomplish what some may consider impossible.

Elida High School junior Teigan Delk was born without his right hand. He suffered from “amniotic band,” which happens when the unborn baby’s extremities become entangled in ruptured tissues in the womb restricting blood flow. Since his first breath, he’s faced adversity.

“A lot of teamwork and I like learning how to work through adversity. It’s probably been one of my biggest obstacles in life that I’ve had to overcome and I’ve never backed down from an obstacle,” Delk said.

Delk’s parents made the decision early on to treat him the same as any other kid.

Elida Basketball Head Coach Logan Turnbow calls Delk’s approach to daily life an inspiration.

“The way he approaches just daily life. The way he handles the challenges of you know, something simple as tying shoes. You know he’s gotta find a way to get it done, but he’s never one to ask for help. He’s never one to make excuses, so definitely an inspiration to us all,” Coach Turnbow said.

There’s also no lack of confidence in what he does on the court.

“You see all these players that are working with, playing with two hands and they are really good. And then you put me on the court and most of them, I can probably out play them,” Delk said.

Delk knows obstacles will come, but says he’s too determined to ever back down.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps