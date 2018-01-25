Model Railroads Offer Timeless Enchantment

Nothing brings out the kid in all of us quite like model trains. Regardless of scale, detail or depth of display, there is a charm unique to the craft.

The Rio Grande Model RailRoad Club, responsible for the permanent display at the New Mexico State Fairgrounds, is encouraging kids -young and old- to take up the craft, perfect for the entire family.

There are a series of year-long events in which to get involved -from small-scale out-of-box displays to massive, multi-level and custom creations.

To explore your opportunities in the Duke City, visit RGVModelRRClub.org.