Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A storm system will pass to our north on Friday cranking up the wind and driving in cooler air. Winds across state on Friday will be strongest in the northeast and northern mountains where gusts could top 60 mph. Here in Albuquerque it will be breezy with highs in the 50s. It will be a mild weekend with temperatures warming through early next week. Highs by Tuesday will be back in the low 60’s.

