Man accused of running over homeless man asks judge to be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local realtor accused of killing a man with his car wants back out of jail despite being caught with drugs the first time.

Chris Pino was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly running over and killing a homeless man who he thought was stealing from his property.

Pino was released from jail in September with an ankle monitor while awaiting trial.

However, according to court records, he tested positive for meth and alcohol and failed to report to pretrial services twice.

In November, Pino went before a judge and was told he must complete the assigned drug treatment program before being considered for release.

Thursday, a judge will hear arguments to determine if he will be released.

 

