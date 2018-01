LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRQE)– Sheriffs in Colorado will now be using drones in crisis situations.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office plans to sign a policy that would allow their department to utilize three drones in emergencies, according to the Durango Herald.

In an urgent situation, the drones would allow first responders to get a bird’s eye view, allowing them to react quickly.

