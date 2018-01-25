Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Afternoon highs will warm 2°-5° over Wednesday’s readings leaving most of us well into the 40s, 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state with no rain or snow expected. Southwest flow will increase ahead of a storm system moving onshore the California coast – expect breezy to windy conditions, particularly over the Northeast Plains. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for northeast NM beginning 10AM through 6PM for strong southwest winds 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph & low humidity <15%.

FRIDAY: Breezy to windy conditions can be expected statewide as a storm system passes north sending a dry cold front swinging across New Mexico. Afternoon highs will fall 5°-10° over the Four Corners while the rest of us can expect a more noticeable drop in temperatures Saturday afternoon.