January 25th Morning Rush: Trump says he’s open to citizenship for Dreamers

1. The President says he will accept a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers.” When the Trump Administration announced the winding down of the DACA program, lawmakers were given a March deadline. Trump says he may extend protections for recipients if a deal isn’t reached by March.

2. A local realtor accused of killing a man with his car wants back out of jail while he waits for his trial. Chris Pino was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly running over a homeless man. Pino was released from jail in September with an ankle monitor, but in November he tested positive for meth and alcohol and failed to report to pretrial services twice. Thursday, a judge will hear arguments to determine if he will be released.

3. Afternoon highs will warm 2°-5° over Wednesday’s readings leaving most of us well into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

4. Representative Moe Maestas has proposed a bill that wants to get rid of the cap on tax credits for film productions. Right now, the max is $50 million per year. Maestas says that’s great at first, but then companies shy away once they reach the cap. The film office reports since 2013, the industry has brought more than $1 billion to New Mexico.

5. Kirtland Air Force Base is giving women in the tech field a free behind the scenes tour Thursday. It’s a first for the air force base and the first time they’ve reached out to women in the industry in this way. Those on the tour will get a special look at new technology being developed on the base. The lab says it’s in an effort to inspire women to think about careers in the fields of math, science and technology.

Morning's Top Stories