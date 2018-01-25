ICE to continue deportations despite Bernalillo County noncompliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Immigration and Customs Enforcement say a refusal by Bernalillo County to hold suspects wanted by their agency will not stop them from arresting them.

After being released by the Metropolitan Detention Center, Luis Talamantes-Acosta was arrested by ICE agents.

ICE detainers are not honored by Bernalillo County, which runs MDC.

The Department of Justice has warned Bernalillo County as well as other municipalities about possible court action if they fail to follow federal immigration law.

Talamantes-Acosta, who was deported once before, was recently convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has served time for drug charges and DWI.

He is currently in federal custody facing immigration violations.

