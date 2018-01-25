ICE to continue deportations despite Bernalillo County noncompliance

By Published: Updated:
Luis Talamantes-Acosta
Luis Talamantes-Acosta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Immigration and Customs Enforcement say a refusal by Bernalillo County to hold suspects wanted by their agency will not stop them from arresting them.

After being released by the Metropolitan Detention Center, Luis Talamantes-Acosta was arrested by ICE agents.

ICE detainers are not honored by Bernalillo County, which runs MDC.

The Department of Justice has warned Bernalillo County as well as other municipalities about possible court action if they fail to follow federal immigration law.

Talamantes-Acosta, who was deported once before, was recently convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has served time for drug charges and DWI.

He is currently in federal custody facing immigration violations.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s