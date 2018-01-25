Free “Goal Setting through Board Breaking” seminar welcomes all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local Martial Arts school is gearing up to teach a goal setting through a board breaking seminar on Saturday.

Blackman Martial Arts Academy (BMAA) is hosting a free community event to illustrate the ways Martial Arts can help people of all ages develop life skills. The “Goal Setting through Board Breaking” Seminar will encourage participants to do some fun martial arts, work on goal setting for the new year, and break a real board to earn their white belt. Albuquerque individuals and families with children 3 years old and up are welcome to attend, and there will be refreshments and a pizza party to end the seminar.

BMAA believes that goal setting is an important skill for all kids & teens to learn. Martial Arts teaches both short-term and long-term goal setting in a fun and positive environment.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It will be held at their Dojang, at 9900 Montgomery Blvd NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, NM, 87111.

For more information, visit BMAA’s website.