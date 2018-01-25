Former Clovis school teacher pleads guilty to DWI

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The now former Clovis elementary school PE teacher arrested for DWI and drugs has taken a plea.

Stephen Whittenberg was found inside his car that had crashed into a ditch back in November.

Investigators say he was still in the driver’s seat with his foot on the gas, smelled of alcohol and there was marijuana in the car.

Whittenberg has now pleaded guilty to DWI. He was sentenced to jail until he pays $1,041 in fines and fees.

Whittenberg was also arrested for DWI at the end of September after he stopped in the middle of the road. He’s still awaiting trial in that case.

