Head for the snowy hills of Durango, Colorado Feb. 2 for the Durango Snowdown Balloon Rally. The three-day event will feature, balloons, parades, and wintery fun for the whole family.

Doug Lenberg, Balloonmeister for the Rally, makes his way down from Durango to share details on what guests can expect. The Rally is accompanied by a number of special events taking place throughout the resort town.

For a complete listing, visit DurangoGov.org.