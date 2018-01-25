‘Doublewide, Texas’ Enjoys Sold Out Run at Adobe

The uproarious comedy, Doublewide Texas, has been a huge success for the Adobe Theater. So big, that their entire run sold out by opening weekend.

To accommodate theater-goers that wanted a seat, the Adobe has added an additional matinee to the run on February 10th at 2pm. Stars Carolyn Wickwire and Linda Sklov stop by the studio to talk about what has made this show such a success, as well as the celebration of the Adobe’s grand re-opening after renovations began last November.

Tickets are selling fast for the added performance. To claim yours, visit AdobeTheater.org.