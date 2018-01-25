Cultural Atlas: The Supermoon Trifecta

A celestial event of epic proportion is coming this Wednesday, Jan. 31.

A trifecta of lunar occurrences will take place between the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. local time: a Supermoon, mixed with a Blue Moon, mixed with a Lunar Eclipse. This trilogy hasn’t happened since the 19th century and won’t occur again until 2037.

Jim Greenhouse, director of space science at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, is sharing details on what the museum is doing to give metro residents an up-close view of the event. From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., they’ll open their doors for free, inviting amateur astronomers up to the observatory for a remarkable view.

For more information, visit NMNaturalHistory.org.

