Carlton Bragg lands at New Mexico to play for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest stop in a college basketball journey that started at Kansas and later went through Arizona State. Six-foot-ten forward Carlton Bragg believes the third time is truly the charm and that he has found a good basketball home at the University of New Mexico.

On his Twitter account Bragg said, “This has been a long journey and a life long learning experience. I’m ready to help New Mexico. I’m ready to get to work and help the Lobos. The style of play, the training, and the team atmosphere is exactly what I am looking for. I can’t wait to get there and get going.”

Bragg played two years at Kansas, later leaving for Arizona State where he never played, but sat out due to the NCAA transfer rule. He will not be able to play for the Lobos until next season.

Bragg is a native of Cleveland, Ohio. He was highly recruited out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph high school in 2015, averaging 21.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game. Bragg was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s High School All American. He played for the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

He averaged a little over four points in over three rebounds for the Jayhawks while averaging a little over 11 minutes per game. Bragg also has the World University games on his resume. He averaged nearly four points and over three rebounds per game for the gold medal winning USA team in 2015.