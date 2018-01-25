Aztec police chief offers advice to Kentucky community after school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aztec police chief is giving some advice to a community in Kentucky that’s also dealing with a recent school shooting.

Two students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured during a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Benton, Kentucky.

Thursday, the 15-year-old suspect is being arraigned on murder charges. This is all something the community of Aztec is all too familiar with after a shooting at their high school left two students dead.

Police Chief Mike Heal spoke to the Kentucky community and said to just take it one minute and one day at a time. He also gave his sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the entire community.

“Just know there is love and support all over the world right now for you and your community,” said Heal.

Chief Heal also said no community is immune from horrible incidents like school shootings.

