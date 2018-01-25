Alleged robber arrested after failing to drive stick shift

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)— Southern New Mexican police say an armed robber’s getaway was cut short because he apparently couldn’t drive a stick shift.

Las Cruces police say 22-year-old Devin Michael Saucedo robbed a pharmacy on Wednesday, then tried to steal a car.

Police say Saucedo tried to drive the car himself, then allegedly ordered the car’s owner to drive him to a home several blocks away after he couldn’t operate the standard vehicle.

After the car’s owner dropped off Saucedo, he called 9-1-1 and police showed up and arrested him on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

