Albuquerque renter claims landlord slow to fix mouse problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says his apartment is being overrun with pests, and the problem is only getting worse.

What’s worse? He claims his landlords aren’t taking the problem seriously.

“I’m just tried of it,” said Ray Ramirez.

Having spent just over a year in his apartment at a large complex in northwest Albuquerque, Ramirez is at his limit with a gross mouse problem that’s easy to see under his stove and all over his kitchen.

Mouse traps surrounded by piles of mouse droppings are just some of what Ray says he’s been finding for months inside his unit at the Eagle Ranch Apartments off Paseo del Norte on the city’s west side.

When asked how many mice he believes he’s caught in the last eight months, Ramirez guessed, “probably more like 15,” while indicating that it could be more because he claims “it’s just hard to keep count.”

Ramirez says he’s reported the mouse problem to his landlords for months, who’ve responded by putting more traps in his apartment.

However, Ray doesn’t believe his landlords are taking the problem seriously.

“They just say, ‘Alright, we’ll put more food and traps and I’m sure they’ll go away soon,’ and (the mouse problem) still hasn’t,” said Ramirez.

While showing KRQE News 13’s camera mouse droppings under his stove, on top and behind his refrigerator, Ramirez says he continues to find mouse droppings. He’s also worried about the health of his 2-year old daughter.

“It’s not sanitary, you know, my daughter’s at the age where she puts things in her mouth,” said Ramirez. “She could be eating that and I would never know.”

He’s not the only one who’s worried either, saying a friend of his that lives “down in the next building” at the apartment complex has “the same problem.”

That neighbor sent KRQE News 13 photos from inside their apartment. One photo shows mouse droppings on the kitchen counter. A second photos shows three mice dead in traps on top of a stove.

KRQE News 13 tried to ask the on-site apartment managers about the problems Thursday afternoon, but an apartment staff member apologized, saying they were “not allowed to speak” to a reporter.

The apartment complex staff referred KRQE News 13 to the property’s California-based corporate owners, “NALS Apartment Homes.” A message left with the company’s marketing manager was not returned Thursday, Jan. 25.

With a tight budget making it hard to move, Ramirez says he’s staying put for now, hoping he’ll get help fixing the mess soon.

“Like actually come in and here and go to the other apartments and give me a game plan, tell me what they’re going to do,” said Ramirez.

