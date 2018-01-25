’48 Hours’ to feature former New Mexico priest convicted of murder

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An upcoming episode of “48 Hours” will feature a former New Mexico priest convicted of a Texas woman’s murder.

Authorities said 25-year-old Irene Garza visited Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, back in 1960 and never returned home. That’s where John Bernard Feit, now 85 years old, was a priest.

Nearly 60 years later, he went on trial for her murder.

Saturday night’s episode of “48 Hours” looks into the long-suspected cover-up as well as reports of previous incidents Feit had with young women.

“48 Hours” airs Saturday at 9 p.m. on KRQE News 13.

