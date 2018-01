ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night hosted high school basketball games across the state of New Mexico. District 4 teams were some of the games going on on Wednesday night.

The Atrisco Heritage Academy boys took out Highland 79-51, bettering to 3-0 in district play. Atrisco’s Jordan Arroyo would lead all scorers with 18.

The Valley boys went on to take out Rio Grande 62-49. The Vikings are now 2-1 in District 4 play.