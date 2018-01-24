Uber driver with ties to New Mexico arrested on rape charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)– An Uber driver who formerly lived in New Mexico is now accused of using his job to prey on women.

The alleged suspect, 39-year-old Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez was kicked out of the United States over a decade ago after he was found living in New Mexico illegally.

The District Attorney in San Luis Obispo, California has now charged him with raping four young, college-aged women and using his Uber credentials to target his victims.

“They called for an Uber and did exactly what they should do, and they got absolutely victimized and taken advantage of by this, by this guy,” said San Luis Obispo Chief Deanna Cantrell.

Authorities say Alarcon-Nunez was picking up riders that weren’t his, then breaking into their homes to rape them and steal their valuables.

