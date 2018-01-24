Trump asks for prayers for girl undergoing surgery in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking for the nation’s prayers as a young Texas girl prepares to undergo brain surgery at a Boston hospital.

The Boston Globe reports White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders conveyed the special message to 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters, of Brownfield, during her daily media briefing Tuesday.

Sanders said the president wants Campa-Peters to “keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God.”

Campa-Peters is undergoing brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday because she suffers from a rare disorder that leads to constant strokes, according to her family’s website.

Campa-Peters’s father told the Globe his daughter launched a petition asking everyone in the world to pray for her, from the president to the Queen of England.