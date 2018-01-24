Tree expert has handy tips for helping trees during ABQ’s epic drought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After months of drought, ABQ trees need some TLC…so an expert is sharing some handy horticulture tips.

During the current drought, and for any in the future…easy steps can be taken to help trees survive. The following will help thirsty trees thrive:

If a tree has bright green leaves in the summer – it needs extra water. The bigger, fatter and greener the leaf in the summer, the more frequently it will need to be watered year-round.

Evergreens can be treated like a native drought-tolerant species, needles are actually very narrow leaves.

Drought-tolerant species, like desert willow, may not need water in the winter. But to be safe, water once every 6 to 8 weeks when mature…which equals 2 to 3 times per winter.

Check the weather a week ahead for cold snaps — pick a time to water when it’s going to be sunny and warm in the day.

With fruit trees, it’s best to reduce watering later in the winter, before bud break. Watering too much during a warm stretch can cause earlier bud break

A good way to apply the water, especially if sprinkler systems are frozen, is by using a 5-gallon bucket…with the goal being to wet the soil as far out to the edge of the canopy as you can without wasting water as runoff on sidewalk or driveway.

**Don’t water right at the trunk unless it’s a small amount.

95 percent of tree roots are expected to be in the top 3 feet of soil where they can get both water and air. Deeper down the soil is more compacted and so neither water nor air is available.

Mulching, preferably wood chips or leaf litter that will break down over time, helps maintain moisture in the soil and insulate the tree roots both from winter cold temps and also from our summer highs. Also true for shrubs and veggie beds.

Event Details – When, Location, Costs

NMSU – Valencia County Extension will host a Pruning Workshop and Demonstration at the NMSU Los Lunas Agricultural Science Center on Feb 10, from 9 am to 12 pm.

For more information, visit their website.