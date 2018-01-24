ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with comedy shows, historic tours, and trivia games!

There is plenty for Duke City residents and visitors to do this week…including:

1. Comedy: Penn & Teller

Details: For over 40 years Penn & Teller have defied labels—and at times physics and good taste–by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy. With sold out runs on Broadway, world tours, Emmy-winning TV specials, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hundreds of outrageous appearances on everything from Fallon to Friends, The Simpsons to Colbert, Modern Family to Top Chef, comedy’s most enduring team show no signs of

slowing down. Date and Time: Friday 8:00pm

Location: Route 66 Casino Hotel

Price: $28-$59

Tickets and more information

2. Critical Mass Public Bike Ride

Details: Critical Mass is a monthly bike ride that happens on the last Friday of each month in most major cities of the world. It’s a celebration of bicycles and a way of increasing awareness of bicycles among the motoring public. The event is free, no registration required and no requirements. Just show up and ride, the more the merrier. For one evening per month, bicycles ride major streets in metro areas in a large group, for visibility and safety. Recommendation: have lights front and back on your bike and wear your helmet. The ride is slow and the event is family friendly. Bring your kids, your parents and your cousin Jim. Have a fun and safe ride to celebrate bikes as a mode of transportation for a healthier community.

Date and Time: Friday 6:30pm

Location: Albuquerque Downtown Civic Plaza

Price: Free

More information

3. Concert: August Burns Red

Details: Merch Central Presents August Burns Red The Phantom Anthem Tour With Special Guests: Born of Osiris, Erra, Ocean Grove.

Date and Time: Saturday, 6:30pm

Location: Historic El Rey Theater

Price: $23 Advance

Tickets

4. Geeks Who Drink

Details: Geeks Who Drink is a homegrown Pub Trivia Quiz modeled after those in Ireland and the UK. These quizzes cover everything from celebrities in trouble to wordplay to bad television. You can get a feel for the questions by playing a sample round on their website. Each quiz has two audio rounds: a “Name that Tune” style round, and another round comprised of soundbites from movies and TV. Play in teams of up to six or by yourself.

Date and Time: Tuesday, 7-9pm

Location: Red Door Brewing Company

Price: No Cover

More information

5. Guided Tour of the Historic KiMo Theater

Details: Take a tour of Albuquerque’s Pueblo Deco picture palace, the KiMo opened Sept. 19, 1927. It was commissioned by the innovative Oresete Bachechi, who had envisioned a Southwestern style theater for Albuquerque. Every detail of the theater contains historical significance, making it one the region’s most valued cultural gems. The KiMo offers a variety of entertainment including film, theater, and musical performances.

Date and Time: Every Wednesday 12-1pm

Location: KiMo Theater

Price: No Cover

Guest information

6. Indoor Track: NM Team Invitational

Details: Come down and cheer on these collegiate indoor track and field athletes at Albuquerque’s state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility.

Date and Time: Saturday, 9:30am-4pm

Location: Albuquerque Convention Center

Price: $5 per event

More information

7. Explora’s Monday Morning Toddler Time

Details: Enjoy time each Monday at Explora reserved especially for you and your toddler, ages 4 and under. Every Monday, Explora opens an hour earlier for you and your toddler, ages 4 and under, to explore early childhood exhibit areas, enjoy story time, and join in a music jam.

Date and Time: Every Monday, 9-11am

Location: Explora

Price: Included with regular admission $4-$8

More information

