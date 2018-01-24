Team USA Olympic gear made in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of Ralph Lauren’s pieces for the Team USA Collection for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games were made in El Paso.

Roicom USA manufactured the jeans and ponchos Olympics athletes will wear as part of a year-long project.

Roy Schiefner, the commercial manager, first approached Ralph Lauren in 2015 about bringing the project to El Paso.

Schiefner told KTSM that one of the biggest drawing points was the company’s partnership with Ready One, a nonprofit agency that hires people who are visually impaired or have significant disabilities.

“When we told our story to Ralph Lauren, thinking of El Paso, Texas, what it was, and what it could be,” said Schiefner, “And the labor force that we have here, it was a no-brainer.”

Roicom also subcontracted from two local companies to help in the project.

BRG/ IGP Laundry did the abrasion and wash details on the jeans and A&A Custom Engravers heat sealed the graphics.

