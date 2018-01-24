Solar officials say tariffs will kill jobs in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Executives at solar energy companies in New Mexico say tariffs on imported solar panels will kill jobs in New Mexico.

The Trump administration imposed a tax of 30 percent on imported solar panels.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, industry advocates say most solar companies in the U.S. are focused on installations on manufacturing parts for solar systems, not creating solar panels.

New Mexico solar companies say the higher costs will slow the installation of panels.

Officials predict the tariff will wipe out 23,000 jobs nationwide.

