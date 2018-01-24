Report: New Mexico drivers spend $2.4 billion annually due to road conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report reveals New Mexico drivers spend billions of dollars because of bad road conditions.

A report from Trip, a national transportation research group states that drivers dish out $2.4 billion annually.

It examined a number of things including road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, and highway safety.

It also documented the lack of funding for the Department of Transportation that has resulted in dozens of projects being stalled.

