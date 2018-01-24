Rare ‘jaguarundi’ sightings reported near Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Southern New Mexico may be home to an endangered species.

According to the Ruidoso News, people living in north Ruidoso have reported seeing what they believe to be a jaguarundi.

The small cat looks similar to a bobcat but is primarily active during the day. It is part of the puma family.

A wildlife biologist in the Smokey Bear Ranger District says the animals have been seen in southern Arizona and Texas so it’s possible a jaguarundi is hanging out in New Mexico.

