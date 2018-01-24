Preview of New Mexico Film Week

New Mexico Film Week is coming.

The event is geared toward both novice filmmakers as well as seasoned professionals. Lava Buckly Sheets stops by the studio to share details on the events which include a series of industry tune-up workshops, panel discussions, the ever-popular Santa Fe Film Festival, as well as the inaugural New Mexico Film Hall of Fame Awards.

For all the details surrounding this exciting event, visit NMFilmHallOfFame.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Shoot New Mexico.