Police: SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque ends peacefully

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque is now over.

Police say a domestic dispute sent them to the 300 block of Yucca around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say a woman claimed her sister had a gun and was threatening to shoot.

The family was able to get out safely, but the woman barricaded herself in a room, which prompted the standoff.

Police say it ended peacefully around 11 p.m.

The woman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released her name at this time.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s