Police: SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque ends peacefully

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque is now over.
Police say a domestic dispute sent them to the 300 block of Yucca around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say a woman claimed her sister had a gun and was threatening to shoot.
The family was able to get out safely, but the woman barricaded herself in a room, which prompted the standoff.
Police say it ended peacefully around 11 p.m.
The woman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police have not released her name at this time.
