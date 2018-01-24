Police: SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque ends peacefully

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque is now over.

Police say a domestic dispute sent them to the 300 block of Yucca around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say a woman claimed her sister had a gun and was threatening to shoot.

The family was able to get out safely, but the woman barricaded herself in a room, which prompted the standoff.

Police say it ended peacefully around 11 p.m.

The woman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released her name at this time.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps