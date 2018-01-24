Police search for brothers accused of stealing 2 exotic parrots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are on the lookout for brothers they say stole two exotic parrots.

Police say it was 44-year-old Daniel Ibaudo and 36-year-old Medardo Ibuado who walked into the Petland at Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana last weekend.

They say the manager and dozens of customers saw two men take off with a scarlet macaw and an African grey.

“He was putting the bird in his jacket. I screamed, “No!” and saw a red wing and heard a squawk of another bird,” a witness said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the brothers. They’re asking anyone who might know where they are to call them.

Employees say the men got away in a red Camaro driven by a woman. It’s unclear if police have identified her.

