Mayor starts new monthly program called ‘Block by Block’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has been in office for less than two months, but he has a new way of making sure residents hear his side of the story with an interview style show.

Albuquerque has its own local government television channel. It’s called GOV TV 16 and streams online. It covers everything from government meetings to news conferences, and now it will feature what the mayor is calling his “Block by Block” monthly program.

The first episode was hosted by Augusta Meyers who’s also the spokesperson for the Rail Runner.

The mayor’s office got back to KRQE News 13 late Wednesday night. Communications Director Alicia Manzano said the idea behind the new program is to discuss upcoming projects, on-going work, as well as address the city’s challenges.

The name “Block by Block” Keller explained, came to him while he was on the campaign trail.

“You literally go block-by-block and learn about the city,” he said. “I think it makes any mayor a better mayor and I certainly think I’m well equipped to come into this role.”

During the first episode, they mayor touched on crime. He mentioned the officer shortage, saying it’s his priority is to get more officers on the streets and back to community policing.

“We often talk about how we need to step up for our front line officers, and I think it’s important to recognize that they’re doing everything they can and the issue is they don’t have enough backup,” he said.

The mayor admitted it wouldn’t happen overnight, but didn’t expand on what it will take to get those officers.

Another topic the two discussed was economic development. When the mayor was asked about how he plans to help local businesses grow, again, he was upbeat, but short on details.

“We have a different approach,” Mayor Keller said. “We want to grow our own. We want to really take all those resources that we normally package-up and offer companies to try and move here, we also want to offer that to companies that are growing here.”

