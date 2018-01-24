Temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday as winds pick up out of the Southwest. Highs will be in the low 50s in the Albuquerque area. Winds will continue to increase on Friday as a storm system passes to our north. Temperatures will cool down over the weekend but we should remain dry. There are no storms on the horizon.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast
