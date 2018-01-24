Local art studio gears up to host fun and easy water color workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Raven Art Center is offering an easy and relaxing foray into creativity with a simple watercolor painting class.

For beginners or dabblers, the Raven Art Center is offering a fun way to get creative with watercolor paint with upcoming classes.  Students will be guided through a variety of techniques, and all materials are included in the 101 course.
Watercolor 101 will take place on Saturday, January 27 from 2pm – 6pm.  On sale for $39 – Normally $55.

Watercolor 102 will take place on Saturday, February 3 from 2pm – 6pm $45 – Students are advised to bring their own watercolors and brushes. The art center will provide paper and extra experimental supplies.

Raven Art Center is an environmentally and chemically sensitive aware environment, for that reason we ask that you refrain from smoking or from wearing perfume/cologne or scented body products when attending Raven Art Center.

